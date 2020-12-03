Untitled Theater Company No. 61 Presents HOW TO PLAY DREIDEL WITH JUDAH MACCABEE

How to Play Dreidel with Judah Maccabee is an original Hanukkah story, written by Edward Einhorn and told by one of the actors from Untitled Theater Company No. 61 (Yael Haskal, Alyssa Simon, or Maxwell Zener). The actor will call you and personally tell you a tale about a kid who travels back through time in order to meet Judah Maccabee. Follow the story's simple instructions, and maybe you can play dreidel with Judah Maccabee too! The whole story will be 15 - 20 minutes in length. Connect via Skype (preferred), or if you prefer by Zoom or just phone

Edward Einhorn is both a playwright and a children's book author. Children's books include the picture books A Very Improbable Story and Fractions in Disguise (Charlesbridge/Penguin Random House), as well as the Oz sequels Paradox in Oz and The Living House of Oz (Hungry Tiger Press). His other virtual one-on-one performance, Performance for One, has been playing since the Covid lockdown in March. Other work includes The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein, Critic's Pick, The New York Times) and The Resistible Rise of J. R. Brinkley, just released as an audio drama podcast (reaching 8 on the Apple comedy drama chart).

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 (UTC61) is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. This year, due to Covid, UTC61 plans a purely digital season, featuring podcasts, the one-on-one video experience Performance for One, and other events. UTC61 has been performing independent theater in New York for over 25 years, collaborating with venues such as HERE, The New Ohio, 3LD, La MaMa, The Brick, and other downtown spaces. UTC61 has also maintained a durable partnership with the Czech Republic, originally established though the work with former President Vaclav Havel during the 2006 Havel Festival. Recent UTC61 work has been Critic's Picks in The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Time Out New York. For more information visit www.untitledtheater.com.

