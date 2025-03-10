UP Theater Company Will Host World Premiere of BREAD OF LIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company will celebrate its 15th Season with the world premiere of "Bread of Life" by Frank Pagliaro, directed by Leslie Kincaid Burby. We may know the story of St. Peter, but what about the family he left behind? "Bread of Life" tells the original story of a family in Bethsaida, fractured by the Messianic message of a mysterious carpenter from Nazareth, and the fallout of fanaticism. The show runs from March 26-April 12 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church in Washington Heights.

30 AD. The midst of Roman occupation. A mysterious messiah roams ancient Galilee. His startling message leads a father away from home, leaving his wife and son to deal with a tragic upheaval. "Bread of Life" examines the costs of religious radicalism in the context of political oppression and domestic discipline.

The "Bread of Life" company includes Jesse Castellanos*, Laura Fois*, Cameron Mark Russell, Miguel Reis, Nikaury Rodriguez*.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase

Scenic Design: Scott Aronow

Lighting Design: Shane Hennessy

Costume Design: Kimberley Windbiel

Sound Design: David Margolin Lawson

Production Stage Manager: Clove Lee

Rehearsal Stage Manager: Sky Trela

Comments