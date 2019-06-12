UNUSUAL MEETING Performs At The Players' Theatre

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival NEXT: NYC is currently underway, featuring plays about the bustling New York City. One of the things that is inherently a part of NYC is the subway; the stories, the adventures, the mis-adventures, love, heartache, strange encounters - the New York subway has seen it all. 'Unusual Meeting' by Patrick McEvoy is a play that tells the story of one such 'strange encounter'.

"Unusual Meeting" stars Samyuktha Viswanathan as Francine, Terrance Epps as Alex, and Julie McNamara as Sally. In this play, Francine talks to her friend about something unusual that she hears about repeatedly while on the subway.

Born and brought up in South India, Samyuktha Viswanathan moved to New York City to pursue her passion for acting. She has multiple plays, web series, short films and Indian commercials to her credit. She is also a part of The Little Theatre, one of India's leading non-profit theater companies. Inspired by the age-old quote, 'Be the change you want to see,' Samyuktha uses performance art pieces imbibing her poetry in the hope of helping bring about change that is necessary and urgent. She enjoys watching films and television, and reading books, which she regards as therapeutic and potential harbingers of change. A graduate of the MA Performance Studies Program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, she has performed at The Players Theatre, The Kraine Theater, Luna Stage Theatre Company, NYU Kimmel Center, Vasser College, etc. Samyuktha is also a writer, poet and blogger. www.samyukthav.com

Terrance Epps New York City based actor with over 15 years of professional experience. He began his journey by studying under the careful tutelage of Mr. Ward Nixon for theatrical precision. Shortly after that, he received film and television training from Ms. Sheryl Baker Fisher along with Ms. Brooke Bundy. He is currently looking to continue evolving both personally and professionally. He truly enjoys the thrills and challenges that come with performing. Terrance is constantly looking for new productions and classes that will help him hone his skills, and he is really excited about all of the possibilities that the future holds.

Julie is thrilled to make her Players' Theater debut in "Unusual Meeting". Favorite credits include: Stepsister- Cinderella (Identity Theater), Lychorida in Pericles (Fools and Kings Project), Blue Fairy- Pinocchio (Project Educational Theater), and Fairy Godmother- Shrek, (Sondheim Center). Julie holds a Bachelor's in Voice Performance from Westminster Choir College, and has also studied at Jen Waldman Studio and Magnet Theater. She's originally from Boston- and no, she doesn't have an accent anymore. When not onstage, Julie loves teaching and practicing yoga, working with kids, eating ice cream, and writing song parodies that she thinks are funny. www.julieannemcnamara.com

A former writer and editor for several sports publications, Patrick McEvoy has written and directed plays that have appeared in The Players Theatre Sex, NYC and Boo festivals. He also has had stories included in various comic book anthologies such as AltCom and Emanata.

Come join us as we explore what has piqued Francine's curiosity! Performances run June 13-15 at 7pm and June 16 at 3pm at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street.

Tickets $30 and available at www.shortplaynyc.com





