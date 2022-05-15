Two BIPOC Theatre Companies Collaborate With NYPD to Present New Play

This is an unprecedented collaboration in theatre. New Professional Theatre and Blackberry Productions have partnered with the New York Police Department (NYPD) on the COPP Project. Commonalities, Opposites, Partners, Peace (COPP) is a project that will demonstrate what a powerful tool theatre can play in healing and transforming disparate communities. The play has been developed through personal interviews and facilitated workshops with youth and police officers.

The FREE one-night only performance will take place on Friday, June 17, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Aaron Davis Hall - City College, 129 Convent Avenue and West 135th St.

The play is titled BREATHE. This timely play focuses on rebuilding trust and reconciliation between cops and the communities they serve. We seek to humanize lived experiences and in doing so foster a climate for better understanding and healing. BREATHE is written by award winning writers Stephanie Berry, Cassandra Medley and Candido Tirado. The director is Edward Torres, (Public Theater, Second Stage, Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, The Old Globe). The producer is Sheila Kay Davis Founder/Artistic Director of the New Professional Theatre. Our goal is to have this work reach wider audiences and develop educational materials for schools and communities.

The cast will feature eight exciting young actors and Sergeant Johnny J. Hines lll of the NYPD. Sergeant Hines said "everyone is holding their breath; everyone is on edge and racial tensions are high. With this play, we are trying to allow people to breathe.... a little."

All tickets must be reserved online. To order your tickets, please go to www.coppnyc.eventbrite.com Seating is limited and masks will be required.

www.coppnyc.org

www.newprofessionaltheatre.org