Titan Theatre Co. Reveals Cast And Creative Team For A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Titan Theatre Company announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The production will play a limited engagement of five performances at the new Secret Theatre in Long Island City.

Performances begin Thursday, December 18th and continue through Sunday, December 21st.

This year, Titan will be bringing its most beloved story back to the stage- Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol- this time adapted as a live radio play! This December audiences will see the beloved holiday classic come alive on stage as a captivating 1940's radio broadcast. With the help of an exceptional, tight-knit ensemble who embody a few dozen characters, and live sound and music created by a superb foley artist, join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Based on Titan's annual production and adapted by Michael Selkirk and Alyssa Van Gorder, this exciting production captures the magic and joy of Dickens' Yuletide classic, with familiar characters, ghosts and joyful carols to celebrate the spirit of the holidays.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back A Christmas Carol this season,” said Titan's Executive Director Alyssa Van Gorder. “This exciting adaptation of the holiday classic that Titan produced annually for years will bring new meaning and fantastic new sound to this timeless story of salvation, renewal and the spirit of joy and generosity. We hope our audiences will find it a faithful reminder of what the holiday season is all about.”

The highly anticipated production features the return of Titan favorite Michael Selkirk reprising his signature role as Ebenezer Scrooge, as well as Wesley Cady, Jonathan Hicks, Jahdiel Rodriguez, and Bailey Seeker rounding out the five-person cast. Foley Artist Luke Santy will join the cast and provide live sound effects and music.

Alyssa Van Gorder will Direct the production, with Assistant Direction and Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta. Julie Peteani will be the Production Stage Manager.