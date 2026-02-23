FRIGID Nightcap to Feature THAW at Under St. Marks This February

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NEW YORK, NY - FRIGID Nightcap, the monthly late-night variety show hosted and produced by Edward Gibbons-Brown, returns to Under St. Marks on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10:30pm with a new theme: THAW.

A staple of downtown's weirder, sharper, funnier corners, FRIGID Nightcap blends drag, comedy, music, burlesque, dance, and performance art into a single, fast-moving bill-curated around a theme built to meet the cultural moment. This month's THAW invites artists and audiences into the feeling of unfreezing: emotionally, politically, erotically, spiritually, and comedically. What was preserved by cold? What was hidden by ice? What surfaces when the temperature changes?

"THAW is about what refuses to stay frozen-whether that's a secret, a system, or a feeling you've been trying not to have," says Gibbons-Brown. "It's heat, it's melt, it's the moment where the room shifts."

February 27 Lineup

The THAW lineup features guest artists across form and tone, from musical excavation to blistering satire:

Lev Wasserman - Drag and banjo-driven performance that thaws the record, reclaiming the power of naming and remembrance.

Luis Macías - A sexy, scathing political performance living between drag, burlesque, clown, and rage-designed to crack cold-blooded paradigms under a hot spotlight.

Esther, The Bipedal Entity! - A sharp multimedia performance moving from glacier ice and geologic time to a deeper interrogation of "freedom"-what it means, who gets it, and what it costs.

The Strange Girlzz - Returning favorites bringing their signature glamour, chaos, and hard-left-turn unpredictability.

The night will also include two Open Stage lottery guests:

Paris Moon - contemporary dance set to "Why Am I Like This?" by Orla Gartland

Carlos the pleasher - a sensual burlesque chair dance