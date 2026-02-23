Photos: In Rehearsals for CHASING GRACE at ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SheNYC ARTS will present the World Premiere of Elizabeth Addison’s new musical, Chasing Grace, which will play a three-week limited engagement at Off Broadway’s ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre. See rehearsal photos!

Performances begin Thursday, March 12th, 2026, and continue through Sunday, March 29th. Opening Night is Saturday, March 14th, 2026 (7:30 pm).

Moving fluidly between a treatment facility, memory, and the rehearsal room, Chasing Grace is a meta-musical about recovery, authorship, and the cost of telling the truth out loud. With a score blending contemporary musical theatre, pop, and R&B, the show holds space for grief, rage, joy, absurdity, and hard-won laughter, capturing the lived reality of women navigating addiction, healing, and self-definition.

Inspired by author Elizabeth Addison’s time in treatment and chasing her own Brodway dreams with her first musical, Chasing Grace examines recovery not as a fixed destination, but as an ongoing practice, one shaped by community, memory, perseverance, accountability, and choice. At its core, Chasing Grace asks, what happens when you stop chasing the idea of grace and start learning how to live inside it?

The production will feature choreography by Brian Harlan Brooks, lighting design by Athziri Morales, sound design by Jasper Percy Pollinger and will be stage managed by Avery Wood. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.