Rosemary Loar To Present THE THREE SISTERS JERSEY EDITION At United Solo Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rosemary Loar will present THE THREE SISTERS JERSEY EDITION on March 4 at 7:00 p.m. as part of the United Solo Festival, 410 West 42nd Street in New York City. The new one-woman musical is written and performed by Loar, a Broadway and cabaret veteran, composer, lyricist, and librettist.

THE THREE SISTERS JERSEY EDITION is based on Loar’s experience cleaning out her sister’s home after her sudden death. The musical blends personal history with themes of family responsibility and discovery.

The production features Frank Ponzio on piano and Emily Mikesell on violin. Barry Kleinbort directs, Antoinette DiPietropolo choreographs, and Bruce Alan Johnson provides lighting and projections design.

Loar has appeared on Broadway in You Can’t Take It With You, Sunset Boulevard, Chess, Cats, and Once Upon a Mattress. She has also performed leading roles in four national tours and regional theatres. Her previous original musicals include Spoolie Girl, which received Best of the Fest at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and Water From The Moon, which was produced at Urban Stages. She also co-wrote STINGchronicity* with Robert W. Atwood, which was presented at Joe’s Pub and later at the Fringe Festival at Centenary Stages in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Loar was a 2024 MAC Award nominee and received the 2012 MAC Hanson Award.

Ticket Information

THE THREE SISTERS JERSEY EDITION will be performed March 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the United Solo Festival, 410 West 42nd Street. Tickets are available through the United Solo Festival box office.