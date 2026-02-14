Zack Reardon's GNOSIS to Run as Part of 2026 New York City Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Transient Art Productions will present Gnosis written and performed by Zack Reardon and directed by Chris Carbone as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre Studio.

Performances are on Saturday, April 4 at 3:55 p.m.; Wednesday, April 8 at 9:25 p.m.; Wednesday, April 15 at 9:25 p.m.; and Sunday, April 19 at 7:15 p.m.

Performances will run approximately 45 minutes, and will also be available to livestream.

Alone aboard humanity’s first interstellar ark, Captain Elias Hasket oversees a mission to a distant world while his crew lies in cryogenic slumber. Blending sci-fi, psychological thriller, and live performance, Gnosis traces the quiet collapse of meaning, identity, and control when the universe stops listening.

In his return to the stage, Reardon presents this work that invites audiences to encounter a side of the human condition rarely examined that is bold, unsettling, and deeply personal.