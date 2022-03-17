Thornhill Theatre Space Presents a Reunion Rehearsed Reading of the New Australian Musical FRED

Thornhill Theatre Space will present the TTS Original reunion rehearsed reading of the new Australian musical "Fred".

The cast of the 2018 Tweed Theatre Company's (New South Wales, Australia) production of "FRED" have reunited for a rehearsed virtual reading of the production that brought them together four years ago! Directed by TTS Artistic Director Ryan Thornhill, "FRED" was written by Wendy Waters with music by Wendy Waters and Ian Camilleri.

Three women living side by side in adjoining apartments in any crowded major city fantasize about an outside rescuer whilst ignoring the potential friend living right next door. However, when the power in the building fails an electrician called FRED is sent to fix it and as he fixes the fuses, he chats to each woman individually and comes up with a plan to unite them in friendship and purpose.

"I was introduced to Wendy Waters through Jean-Paul Yovanoff of Musical Theatre Radio in the beginning of 2021 when her musical "Alexander" was a part of the first season of New Musical Monday. Through all of this Wendy and I started discussing the idea of her musical "FRED" being a perfect fit for a digital adaption," stated director Ryan Thornhill.

"FRED" will be presented virtually in a three part event kicking off March 21st with part one (part two and three will be the 23rd and 25th) at 7pm AEST - 9am GMT and will be available to watch after on the TTS Facebook, YouTube and in podcast form on Spotify.

"FRED is a musical that addresses mental health issues in an honest and ultimately positive way, offering a way forward. If we can offer help to anyone by using the online reading of the musical as a way to start a positive dialogue or using the songs/monologues to raise awareness about mental illness, it will all be worth it," remarked writer Wendy Waters.

Follow TTS on socials to keep up-to-date: https://linktr.ee/thornhilltheatrespace