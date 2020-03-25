This Is Not a Theatre Company announces two new virtual shows for the age of physical distancing, Play in Your Bathtub and Life on Earth. Building on a history of ground-breaking, immersive work, This Is Not a Theatre Company now brings their work into people's homes to promote unity, self-care, and healing through the arts. Tickets for both plays are available by donation only, but a reservation must be made via the ticketing link to receive the event link. Play in Your Bathtub will run for four performances beginning April 1. Life on Earth will begin April 3.

"This is a strange time to be alive, but with new strangeness comes new beauty," said Artistic Director Erin Mee. "With Play in Your Bathtub, we will immerse you in the stillness of your own personal theatrical spa. While Life on Earth will whisk you around the world on the common thread of human experience. We are looking forward to connecting through our art and humanity during an uncertain time."

Play in Your Bathtub: An Immersive Audio Spa for Physical Distancing is a site-specific interactive audio play that takes place in your own bathtub. (Theatre-stayers may substitute a foot bath, if desired.) Scented bath oil and candle optional but recommended. Join us for poetry, singing, and Dances for Small Appendages in Water. Play in your Bathtub is conceived and directed by Artistic Director Erin B. Mee.

Life on Earth is a multinational, multilingual, durational adaptation of Obie Award winner Charles Mee's Heaven on Earth, occurring on Discord. Texts, videos, and audio clips dovetail into an online gathering of songs, dances, and lively dialogue. Watch the play unfold on your smartphone, or join in by texting one of the characters!

Both shows contain materials written by and performed by the company: Jenny Lyn Bader, Ezra Brain, Marisa LaRuffa, Johnathan Matthews, Charles Mee, Nicole Orabona, Amanda Thickpenny, and Colin Waitt.

For more information, visit www.ThisIsNotaTheatreCompany.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You