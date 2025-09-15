Thirdwing to Present Free UPFRONTS At Wild Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thirwing Upfronts are being held on September 18, 19, and 20 at 7pm. "TV Upfronts" are a long-standing annual tradition in which television networks invite investors and ad-buyers to see their new season lineups.

As a company aiming to merge TV and theater in both old and new ways, Thirdwing invites New Yorkers to free screenings of their most popular filmed content, with announcements and sneak previews of upcoming work, shown on the big screen at The Wild Project Theatre (the annual host of the East Village Queer Film Festival). In attendance will be some cast and crew from select projects. Free RSVPs are available at www.thirdwing.info.

"The 'touch grass' movement is growing every year as people try to find creative ways to spend more time out in the world and not chronically online," says Thirdwing's founder, Cameron Darwin Bossert. "Our method is meeting you where you are, on your phone or computer, like right now, as you're reading this. We make shows specifically for the small screen, with the writing-and-acting-driven energy of theater, and hopefully those shows will inspire you to come out and see what we put live on stage."

Thirdwing's upfront lineup includes streaming episodes tied to their acclaimed play series, "United Nations," "A Venomous Color (Walt Disney and the Great Depression)," "The Female Genius," plus a 15-minute preview of "Buku Money," a hustle-culture feature film comedy starring many of Thirdwing's regular company actors.

Launched in January 2020, Thirdwing is a hybrid theater and streaming company taking inspiration from the classic mid-century teleplays pioneered by Paddy Chayefsky, Rod Serling, and Harold Pinter. Their mission is to bridge theater and film/TV to tell expansive, world-building stories and make traditional in-person theatergoing more affordable with a subscription model. Their slate of bold original works are centered around history and international politics. Thirdwing's first offering, The Female Genius, by Rachel Carey, premiered its first episode on March 8th, 2020, presenting a new streaming theater experience 4 days before the NYC Covid lockdown. The rest of the series was released in April 2020, as the first new streaming play with full staging, lighting, and costumes. Since summer 2021, Thirdwing has premiered 10 main stage productions: Burbank and its encore production, The Disciple, The Fairest, The Animals Speak, The United Nations: The Border and the Coast, Vermont, Television, The United Nations: The Other West, and How to Brexit Gracefully: Duty Free. Thirdwing has also been presenting the sold-out reading series, Doctors vs. Lawyers, since June of 2023, bringing the two favorite TV professions together in comedic clashes for a live audience.

"These upfronts are an opportunity to really show people what we're all about," says Bossert. "We don't livestream our staged productions. We create story worlds that live online and on stage but in different ways. I'm excited for the opportunity to showcase that."

Membership to Thirdwing is $59/ year or $7/month, which includes 2 tickets to every live show and special event (including readings of DOCTORS VS LAWYERS and an upcoming November stage production), and access to all content on Thirdwing's streaming platform.

Cameron Darwin Bossert is the founder of Thirdwing, whose directing credits include Burbank, The Fairest, The Female Genius by Rachel Carey, The United Nations play series, and feature films The Last 48 and Jewtah. He designed the opening sequence for John Turturro's feature film Fading Gigolo and the multimedia/ film elements for Yasmina Reza's A Spanish Play at Classic Stage Company. As an actor he appeared in Bambi Everson's The Thin Man in the Cherry Orchard (FringeNYC) and Rachel Carey's The Disciple. Bossert is also a composer whose work has been performed by the American Symphony Orchestra, the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, DaCapo Chamber Players, and the JACK Quartet, for which he was commissioned by the Utah Symphony Orchestra as part of the 2008 Meet the Composer Series.