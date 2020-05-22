Theatre East Presents A Live Remote Reading Of LITTLE MACHINE

Theatre East presents a live remote reading of Julia Rae Maldonado's LITTLE MACHINE. It's hilarious, it's tragic, it's wonderfully irreverent, and it includes song. Space... a Martian transport carrying secret government cargo is hijacked by the cutest assassin in the universe.

Everybody dies in this sci-fi comedy.

Directed by Bianca Puorto

Featuring Elsbeth Denman, Jeff Gorcyca, Grant Emerson Harvey, Geoffrey Hymers, Laura Kay, Shelby Rebecca Wong, Yhá Mourhia Wright

We're all being responsible by sheltering in place. But that doesn't mean we have to come to a full stop. So we're going to read a play for you! It's short and it's fun and it'll put a smile on your face.

Theatre East, that just celebrated its 10th season, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded by husband-and-wife producing partners Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick), and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theater Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel MacIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cyndi Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, the World Premiere of PETIE by Lori Fischer, and most recently the critically acclaimed revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

When: Tuesday, 7:15 EST

Where: Theatre East's Facebook page

So applaud and praise our front-line workers from your windows at 7pm and join us at 7:15!

May not be suitable for children.

