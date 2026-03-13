A CAT IN A BOX To Play New York Run At The Tank

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Following previous productions, Tom Nemec will bring his solo play A CAT IN A BOX to New York City this spring. The show will run May 11 through May 21 at The Tank (312 West 36th Street).

Performed by Nemec and directed by Jim Mendrinos, the autobiographical work draws from the actor’s childhood growing up in an alcoholic and dysfunctional family. Through a series of darkly humorous and dramatic monologues, the play examines how trauma shapes identity while exploring themes of survival, resilience, and the possibility of healing.

The production presents a personal narrative centered on memory, family relationships, and the long process of confronting and understanding the past.

“Nemec has the gift of an incredibly talented stage presence…” wrote Showtones.com.

“For a moment, we were united in our collective experience, and in our resolve to heal,” wrote ArtsIndependent.com.

Nemec developed a passion for acting at a young age and has worked with a range of industry professionals while developing his craft as a performer. A CAT IN A BOX marks one of his most personal projects, drawing directly from his own experiences.

Performance Information

A CAT IN A BOX will run May 11–21 at The Tank, located at 312 West 36th Street in New York City.

Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. and run approximately 60 minutes. Tickets are available at thetanknyc.org or through the venue box office.

Content advisory: The production includes brief references to physical abuse and violence.