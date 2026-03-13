Theater of the Apes to Present I AM NOBODY at The Magnet

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Theater of the Apes is remounting Greg Kotis' pandemic-gheated, guitar-powered road trip musical, I Am Nobody, directed by Avery Rose Pedell, at The Magnet. Performances are scheduled for six consecutive Monday nights: April 6, 13, 20, & 27 and May 4 &11 at 6:30 pm.

From Tony Award-winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown, The End of All Flesh) comes a tuneful 21st century parable about humankind's subordination to myriad technological devices that somehow feels even timelier now than it did when the Covid-19 pandemic forced its extremely premature closure in March of 2020.

Lucas hasn't had a moment's peace since his cell phone seized control of his mind. Hoping to escape, he absconds with a batch of super-charged microchips he plans to infect with a cyber virus that will destroy the modern world. In hot pursuit are Naomi, a troubled barmaid / aspirant singer-songwriter, who's convinced Lucas is a holy man with a holy plan, and Nathaniel, his co-worker at the microchip plant, who's so smitten with Naomi he'll drive her anywhere she wants to go. Will they get to Lucas before he destroys modernity or this modern world tears them apart?

Original cast members Emilio Cuesta ("Nathanial") and Ayun Halliday ("Miriam") are joined by Greg Kotis ("Mr. Charles"), Madeline Glave ("Naomi"), and Eric May Liu ("Lucas").

The creative team includes many veterans of Theater of the Apes' recent post-apocalyptic bluegrass musical, The End of All Flesh, (Winner, Best Musical, NYC Fringe 2025) including Avery Rose Pedell (Director), Stephen Anthony Elkins (Music Director), and Katie Walenta (Producer). Piatt Pund (Assistant Music Director) rounds out the production team.