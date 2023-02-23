Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE

Feb. 23, 2023  

The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE

The Why Collective will add a performance of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space by Bryce McClendon on Saturday March 4 at 2pm, after sold out performances on Friday, March 3 at 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at 7pm EDT, and Sunday, March 5 at 3pm EDT at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director, Kira Simring).

The play follows four graduate-level voice students of Professor Kent Randall, an operatic tenor of international acclaim currently under University investigation for sexual misconduct. Each student has agreed to provide an anonymous statement. As a representative from the University Office of Institutional Compliance interviews the four, their lessons overlay their conversations, combining reality, memory, and imagination as illustrations of Kent's influence over their memories and testimonies.

Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Why Collective, Sydney Anderson says The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space represents a vision she has for the company's inaugural season. "So often artists, and in particular classical vocalists, are expected to stand a certain way, sound a certain way, dress a certain way, and not have anything dissenting to say about it," Anderson says. "When I first read this play, it was like reading my own inner monologue on paper. This is exactly the story that needs to be shared, and my deepest hope is that this Collective serves as a platform and a safe space for artists to express their truths without fear of retaliation."

"The most obvious precursor is Master Class by Terrence McNally," says playwright Bryce McClendon. "The crucial difference is in the titles: Master Class takes place in public before an audience, Smallest Sound in the private voice studio. In dialogue, I think the two plays index the different ways toxic notions of genius morph into common practices and work their way into the culture to cause harm and perpetuate it through a collective denial of its legitimacy."

Directed by Katy Early (La Traviata, MassOpera), this Workshop Premiere of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space will feature a cast of emerging and established actors and musical artists, including Shah Motia, Shelly Lynn Walsh, Alexander J. Rodriguez, Rachel Policar, Ai Chaim Ra, Heather Jones, Morgan Mastrangelo, Nathaniel LaNasa, Savannah Bergli, Mary-Angela Granberry, Roberto Colon, Sophie Delphis, and Sebastian Armendariz.

Tickets range from $25-$75 with limited availability. Additionally, the Sunday matinee performance will be Livestreamed, with virtual tickets available for $18. Tickets are available via the following link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226790®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tickettailor.com%2Fevents%2Fthecelltheatre%2F855095%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films Photo
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films
Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights Staged Reading Series Photo
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance Photo
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March Photo
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March
In a unique and vibrant debut work, Judy Dalziel's “Radioactive Cockroach” navigates the maelstrom that engulfs people when truth-telling collides with formal processes and poses the question “in this travesty of a circus – who is the ultimate ringmaster?”. Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, Wendy calls out the priest who assaulted her youthful self, and the institution that shielded him.

More Hot Stories For You


Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face FilmsLiv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films
February 23, 2023

Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading SeriesActors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
February 22, 2023

The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly PerformanceShakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
February 22, 2023

Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This MarchJudy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March
February 22, 2023

In a unique and vibrant debut work, Judy Dalziel's “Radioactive Cockroach” navigates the maelstrom that engulfs people when truth-telling collides with formal processes and poses the question “in this travesty of a circus – who is the ultimate ringmaster?”. Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, Wendy calls out the priest who assaulted her youthful self, and the institution that shielded him.
HUNG IN THE GLOOM Comes to United Solo Festival in MarchHUNG IN THE GLOOM Comes to United Solo Festival in March
February 22, 2023

Kristopher Victoria, a native Texan, playwright and actor, makes his New York City debut with the premiere of his thrilling, inspired, queer solo performance at the Spring 2023 United Solo Festival titled, HUNG IN THE GLOOM. 
share