The Usual Rejects Return To Chain Theatre With DEMOLITION MAN Parody Event

In celebration of Chain Theatre’s annual International Film Festival, the critically acclaimed comedy troupe The Usual Rejects will return with Send a Maniac to Catch a Maniac: DEMOLITION MAN, a high-octane staged parody event running August 8 and 9 at the Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, NYC).

Known for sold-out spoofs of Titanic, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Star Wars, The Usual Rejects now set their sights on the 1993 cult sci-fi action film Demolition Man, in which Sylvester Stallone's cryogenically thawed supercop is society’s last hope in a sanitized, Taco Bell–dominated future.

Each night begins at 7:30 PM and features a fully staged parody performance, trivia contests, raffle prizes, audience participation, and a silent auction in which one lucky audience member will be crowned “god” with the power to distribute beers to the cast mid-show.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door (includes one complimentary drink).

21+ only. Tickets are available at usualrejects.com.

The event is a fundraiser for Chain Theatre, a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to supporting independent film and theatre in New York City.