The Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association Announce Week 2 of the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit

Today, the Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association (TSDCA) announced the sessions for the second week of the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit, a multi-week event designed to give sound designers and composers the tools and methods that they need in order to successfully navigate this new and rapidly growing field.

With presentations by special guests as well as discussions to crowd-source knowledge and information from the sound design community, the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit presents a unique opportunity for those interested in building their skills from the ground up, as well as for those who are more experienced to learn the latest options of how to do the job with the greatest amount of creativity and flexibility.

The second series is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, Oct 3 and Tuesday, October 6. All events are free and open to the public. To register for any event, please visit: https://tsdca.org/tsdca-audio-drama-podcast-summit/

The schedule of events for the TSDCA Audio Drama/Podcast Summit is as follows (all times in EDT):

Saturday, October 3

2:00pm - Session #5 - "What Are Producers Looking For From Composers" - Jill BC DuBoff - Director Of Audio, Marvel Entertainment

Tuesday, October 6

4:00pm - Session #6 - "A Walk-thru Of A Journalism Podcast Session" - Stowe Nelson, Sound Designer, Serial, This American Life, Nice White Parents

Please visit www.tsdca.org for more information on TSDCA and our initiatives.

