The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS

The Theatre Group at SBCC opens the 2019-20 season with the lively musical HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, July 10-27, 2019, in the Garvin Theatre. Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser.

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying" to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man," the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. A tune-filled comic gem that took Broadway by storm, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser, including "I Believe in You," "Brotherhood of Man" and "The Company Way."

Directed by R. Michael Gros, musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Tracy R. Kofford and Chloe Grace Roberts, HOW TO SUCCEED... will feature Hannah Brundy, Paul Canter, Chris Carmona, Victor Carrasco, Lennon Chahivec-Schneider, Christian Duarte, Amanda M. Elliot, Austin Escamilla, Alexander Fell, Grace Gibbs, Josie Gillingham, Katie Hahka, Ken Johnson, Marisol Miller-Wave, Kathleen McLychok, Ryan Ostendorf, Sarah Raines, Landon Ranck, Hannah Lee Robinson, Daniel Sabraw, Rich Sander, Irving Soto, Zachary A. Thompson, Ciara Tolliver and Annabell Walker.

Performances will be July 10-27, 2019, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on July 10 & 11 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, July 14, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students,

Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students,

Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.





