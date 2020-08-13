The Tank and New Light Theater Project Present MEET YOU AT THE GALAXY DINER.

MEET YOU AT THE GALAXY DINER. will premiere live on Friday August 21, 2020 at 8pm ET.

The Tank and New Light Theater Project will present a virtual production of the new play meet you at the Galaxy Diner. by Gina Femia, directed by William Steinberger. meet you at the Galaxy Diner. will premiere live on Friday August 21, 2020 at 8pm ET on CyberTank and will be available through August 28, 2020 on CyberTank OnDemand, The Tank's pay-per-view platform. Tickets begin at $10 and are available at TheTankNYC.org.



AG: What do you think the aliens are doing tonight? Are they watching us?

ADAM: Aliens don't exist.

AG: Right. Sometimes I forget that.

Bill is in Alaska. AG is in New York. They're old high school pals who have nearly forgotten one another. But when they reconnect by chance over AOL Instant Messenger, a wave of memories and emotions come back. Can outer space give clarity to Bill and AG's relationship and place in the universe? Can looking back help them remember who they are?

The cast of meet you at the Galaxy Diner. will include Tay Bass (Or, An Astronaut Play) as Sandy, Sandra, Mandy, Stef & Alana; Brandon Jones (In the Soundless Awe) as Adam; Ricki Lynée (The Diplomats) as AG; Sade Namei (Echo and Narcissus) as Silver; and Ryan Wesley Stinnett (the hollower) as Bill.

meet you at the Galaxy Diner. will feature sound design by Carsen Joenk (The Valkyries) and projections by Izmir Ickbal (La Negra). Sarah Zerod (Or, An Astronaut Play) served as Stage Manager.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You