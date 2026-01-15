The Queens Short Play Festival Returns in February

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Queens Short Play Festival is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever! This year’s festival celebrates the power of storytelling through short plays that pack a punch, offering audiences an unforgettable journey of drama, comedy, and creativity.

Featuring emerging and established playwrights, the festival showcases diverse voices and perspectives that reflect the vibrant cultural tapestry of Queens. From laugh-out-loud comedies to thought-provoking dramas, each performance promises to captivate and inspire.

Event Highlights:

Dates: February 14th - March 16th 2026

Venue: Secret Arts, The Secret Theatre,10-10 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

Lineup: A curated selection of over 50 short plays from talented local and national playwrights.

Special Features: Post-show discussions, networking opportunities, and community engagement events. BBQ After-Party following the Finals for actors and audience members.

The Queens Short Play Festival isn’t just theater—it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and connection. Whether you’re a seasoned theatergoer or new to the stage, this festival offers something for everyone.