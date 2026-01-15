The Queens Short Play Festival Returns in February

Featuring emerging and established playwrights, the festival showcases diverse voices and perspectives.
The Queens Short Play Festival is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever! This year’s festival celebrates the power of storytelling through short plays that pack a punch, offering audiences an unforgettable journey of drama, comedy, and creativity.
Featuring emerging and established playwrights, the festival showcases diverse voices and perspectives that reflect the vibrant cultural tapestry of Queens. From laugh-out-loud comedies to thought-provoking dramas, each performance promises to captivate and inspire.
The Queens Short Play Festival isn’t just theater—it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and connection. Whether you’re a seasoned theatergoer or new to the stage, this festival offers something for everyone.
