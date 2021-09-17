The Players to Host Conversation With Sir Ian McKellen

The Players, New York's legendary membership club for arts professionals and patrons, will host an online conversation with Sir Ian McKellen on Sunday afternoon, September 19.

Sir Ian will join Player Shana Farr and John Andrews of The Shakespeare Guild for a wide-ranging conversation covering his extraordinary career across six decades, his current portrayal of Hamlet at the Theatre Royal Windsor, and what he will be working on next.

This special Sunday online program will stream live at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time and will be open to the public on The Players Facebook page at facebook.com/theplayersnyc. Visitors may "like" the page to get updates for this and other open events.

Ian McKellen made his professional stage debut 60 years ago, and within a decade was a central figure on the classical British stage. His acclaimed career on the West End and Broadway, on television, and in blockbuster films has made him revered and beloved around the world. McKellen has returned to play Hamlet this season, fifty years after first taking it on. The acclaimed production at Theatre Royal Windsor has been celebrated for its nontraditional casting, with respect to age, color, and gender identity.

Time permitting, selected questions from viewers will be included. For those without Facebook access, a Zoom link may be obtained by request to info@theplayersnyc.org.

The Shakespeare Guild is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to cultivate wider and more informed audiences for the globe's most influential writer. Information at shakesguild.org

Now in its 134th season, The Players celebrates the rich cultural life of New York City with exclusive member-only events that include live performances, readings by leading authors and playwrights, film screenings, and dining in its famous Grill room. More information about The Players may be found at theplayersnyc.org or by emailing membership@theplayersnyc.org