The PlayGround Experiment Presents FACES OF AMERICA MONOLOGUE FESTIVAL

On Saturday June 6th at 8pm EST / 5pm PDT The PlayGround Experiment will be hosting a digital revival of it's Faces of America Monologue Festival to help raise funds to support The PGE HOME Fund.

The Faces of America Monologue Festival will be live streamed on The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube channel beginning at 8pm EST / 5pm PDT. https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePlayGroundExperiment

The Faces of America Monologue Festival was originally presented at the Kraine Theatre in New York City on November 18, 2019 and presented 29 original monologues that told a unique and personal story of what it is to live and work in America. We wanted to present these fantastic works again over an accessible medium so that everyone gets the opportunity to hear them during what has been a challenging time in America and across the world. The festival is a celebration and critique on American life and together the monologues represented the incredible diversity that is America.

Copies of the monologues were published and are available to order from Shakespeare & Co. (https://shakeandco.com/shake_trade/categories.php?category=detail&from=ondemand&isbn=9781951121297&page=1&t=&a=&i=9781951121297&s=any&p=&c=ALL&l=any) a donation from every book sold is made to The PGE HOME Fund.

