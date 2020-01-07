The New Collectives Present BUG PLAY, A New Play For Young Audiences, At The PIT

The New Collectives has announced the New York premiere of Bug Play, a new play for young audiences.

An unlikely hero, who through a bit of magic, shrinks down to the size of a bug. Thrust into the world of butterflies, fireflies, ants and bees our hero learns big lessons about life, our planet, caring for others and saving the bees.

Bug Play is a dynamic piece of theatre for young audiences, written by Sam Leichter and Giverny Petitmermet, a??based on The Insect Play by Josef and Karel Capek written in 1922, featuring puppets built out of found and recycled materials. The play premiered at the 2019 Scranton Fringe Festival, where it was met with a wonderful reception from audience members young and old.

Bug Play will run every Sunday at 3pm from January 26 to March 15, at The PIT (The Striker Stage, 123 E 24th St, b/t Park & Lex). The play runs 45 minutes and is recommended for ages 3 to 13. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Discounted group tickets are available. To purchase tickets please visit https://thepit-nyc.com/events/bug-play/ .

Featuring Maeve Brady, Sam Leichter, Sarah Moore & Giverny Petitmermet, Bug Play is directed by Justin Ivan Brown, with projection design by Ingrid Larson, sound design by Robert A. K. Gonyo, lighting design by Kristin McCarthy Parker, and puppet design by The New Collectives.

For more information please visit thenewcollectives.com





