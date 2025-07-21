The Liminal Theatre Collective's IN HER HOUSE Will Premiere Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Liminal Theatre Collective has announced the premiere of In Her House, a new play written and directed by TLTC Artistic Director and Broadway veteran Azudi Onyejekwe (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Violet). This production is the second show in TLTC's Liminal Lab developmental series, the collective's creative incubator for bold, innovative new theatre from emerging artists of color.

In Her House follows four siblings of half-Igbo descent gathering to clear their late mother's home. As the space fills with memory, myth, and the weight of things unsaid, what unfolds is a charged exploration of family, identity, and what it means to come home when the person who held it all together is gone.

Set in May 2020, during the pandemic, this soulful new play weaves original music, sharp humor, and shared ritual to evoke a house thick with memory, spiritual presence, and the ache of physical absence.

Performances of In Her House will take place on Friday, August 1st, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET and 7:30 PM ET.

The production features choreography by Jelani Winston (BET's American Soul), along with original music composition and arrangements by Onyejekwe.

This cast features Juliana Conte, Bertha Elizabeth Jones, Dominique Taylor, Vance Beamer Washington, and Jelani Winston.

Creative Team:

Producer and Sound Designer: Zevity Lopez

Intimacy Director: Leah Mijalski-Fahim

Lighting Designer: Daniel Dean Miranda

Stage Manager: Rocío Pérez

Performance Location:

The Flea Theater

20 Thomas St

New York, NY 10007

Tickets:

$25 General Admission

$20 Early Bird Ticket (Available until July 27th at 11:55pm ET)

$15 Student/Senior Early Bird Ticket for seniors, students, and audiences under 25 (Available until July 27th at 11:55pm ET- Valid ID required at the box office)

Content Advisory: This production contains strong language.