The Artist Will Present Durra Leung's LULLABIES FOR MOTHERF*CKER'S VOL.1 at The Tank

Musical theatre writer Durra Leung is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment as well as Queens Theatre.

Durra Leung was recognized for Durra Leung's Lullabies for Motherf*ckers Vol.1, which will bring a cabaret of original materials to midtown Manhattan on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9:30pm.

From surviving the dating(-app) scene in NYC as a Chinese gay man, to finding self-love through a lifelong frenemy and a new hot neighbor, join award-winning composer-lyricist Durra Leung as he comments on the hidden episodes of his life with original songs. Performed by Leung and a small ensemble of performers (Joy Lynn Pringle, Esteban Suero, and Ellis Gage), Durra Leung's Lullabies for Motherf*ckers Vol.1 is part cabaret, and part fabulous self-exposé. This 60-minute musical event is directed by Jason Aguirre, and music directed by Adam J. Rineer.

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.