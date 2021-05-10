The AlphaNYC Presents HELP DESK Live On Zoom

The AlphNYC will be presenting Help Desk live over Zoom, May 14- 16.

When you call the help desk, you're looking for a solution - but your problems might just be beginning.

Whether you're getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike in this hilarious comedy written by Don Zolidis, Directed by Alice Camarota.

Tickets are $25 available online via http://www.TheAlphaNYCTix.com.