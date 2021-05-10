Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The AlphaNYC Presents HELP DESK Live On Zoom

When you call the help desk, you're looking for a solution - but your problems might just be beginning.

May. 10, 2021  

The AlphaNYC Presents HELP DESK Live On Zoom The AlphNYC will be presenting Help Desk live over Zoom, May 14- 16.

When you call the help desk, you're looking for a solution - but your problems might just be beginning.

Whether you're getting shamed about your inability to log in, giving your credit card information to a scammer, or having serious conversations with a clown, customer service calls spiral into absurdity for the customers and employees alike in this hilarious comedy written by Don Zolidis, Directed by Alice Camarota.

Tickets are $25 available online via http://www.TheAlphaNYCTix.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Three Theatre Companies Unite For Black Wall Street Festival Photo

Three Theatre Companies Unite For Black Wall Street Festival

Theater for the New Citys Lower East Side Festival of the Arts Returns Live in May Photo

Theater for the New City's Lower East Side Festival of the Arts Returns Live in May

BWW Review: The World Premiere of Byzantine Choral Project s ICONS/IDOLS: IN THE PURPLE RO Photo

BWW Review: The World Premiere of Byzantine Choral Project s ICONS/IDOLS: IN THE PURPLE ROOM Hits New York

REPLACEMENT PLAYER to be Presented by Open Door Playhouse as Part of Their Prison Plays Se Photo

REPLACEMENT PLAYER to be Presented by Open Door Playhouse as Part of Their Prison Plays Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • Grammy Winners Take 6 Kick-Off William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest In Bucks County
  • The Philly POPS Announces Dates for 2021–2022 Lights Up! Showtime! Season
  • Theatre Horizon Welcomes South Jersey Resident Andrea Lamy For Art Houses Presentation
  • Horizons Quartet Announces New Self Titled Album and Pre-release Show at Miller Symphony Hall