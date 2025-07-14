The 7th Annual Rogue Theater Festival To Present 37 New Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rogue Theatre Festival (RTF) returns with a bold and eclectic lineup for their 7th annual celebration of new works. This year, the festival will showcase 37 original plays and musicals, including fully staged productions, short plays, staged readings, and digital streaming performances.

The Flea Theatre in Tribeca hosts this year's festival with performances running August 4 - 10 running in association with Abingdon Theatre Company. Staged Readings will be performed in The Pete theatre, series of Shorts and Fully Staged productions will take place in The Siggy at The Flea.

The festival's diverse lineup explores a wide range of themes, such as the LGBTQIA+ experience, the pursuit of the American dream, World War II, death and grief, and life in New York City-including stories set in Queens, Brooklyn, and a haunted house in Staten Island.

RTF founder Allison Hohman shared what inspired her to create the festival, "Rogues namesake came from the mission of exploring what a theater festival could be. I wanted to create a space that could allow theater of all different forms to grow and that could make room for creators of all different experience levels to see their work on stage. Rogue is a self proclaimed mom and pops festival experience where support and individual attention are number one".

She went on to say, "I hope audiences are reminded that Indie theater is alive, well, and incredibly worthy of your attention. Every playwright you see on Broadway got started self-producing their own shows in a basement. Rogue's goal has always been to shine a spotlight on artists of the next generation and to be a stepping stone for them on their journey. We hope the audiences that come and support these artists explore other indie theater opportunities in their backyard".

Tickets are $12 for digital streaming, $15 for staged readings and short shows, and $25 for fully staged productions. Tickets are now on sale at www.roguetheaterfestival.com/ticketinfo.

The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street (between Broadway & Church Streets), New York, NY 10007. Subways: A/C/E/1/2/3/J/M/Z to Chambers Street, N/Q to Canal Street, and the R/W/4/5/6 to City Hall. More information available at www.roguetheaterfestival.com.

FESTIVAL LINEUP

FULLY STAGED PRODUCTIONS in The Siggy Theatre

Tuesday, August 5 at 7:30pm

Beto's Interview by Julio Lourido, Directed by Eric Paeper

"Beto's Interview," based on a true story, challenges the idealized notion of the American Dream by exploring the complexities of immigration and the psychological dynamics between two immigrants from different backgrounds.

Wednesday, August 6 at 7:30pm

Book Club by Francesca Bolam, Directed by Chloe Champken

Set in one Brooklyn living room over one messy night, "Book Club" is a dark comedy about female friendship, curated lives, and the quiet violence of pretending you're fine.

Thursday, August 7 at 7:30pm

Overlap by Erin Proctor, Directed by Dante Piro

A tragic rom-com about theatre-makers thwarted by the infrastructure of the MTA, we follow two twenty-somethings as they navigate minimum wage jobs, mommy issues, grief, and producing theatre from beyond the grave.

Friday, August 8 at 7:30pm

My Brother Jake by Dave Osmundsen, Directed by Ava O'Dea

Jake Barnsley is an Autistic theatre artist who has managed to have an "inspiring" career. Ethan, his higher-needs twin brother, has lived in his shadow their whole lives. When Jake's life and livelihood are at a crossroads, past resentments come to the surface, and Ethan makes an impassioned bid for agency.

Saturday, August 9 at 7:30pm

Not Our Home, Not Our Home by Ned Du, Directed by Sissi Chen

In this surreal drama-comedy, two Taiwanese-American brothers return to Taipei for Chinese New Year, carrying baggage both literal and emotional-including the ashes of a childhood cat.

SERIES OF SHORTS in The Siggy Theatre

Five short plays are showcased in this block of shows. One ticket gets you in to see all the plays.

Sunday, August 10 at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm

Spin Cycle by Bill Keenan, Directed by Jesse William Green

In the intimate setting of a laundromat on a stormy night, two individuals' paths cross, unveiling hidden burdens and unspoken regrets.

Rotzputz, Rhode Island by Max Loria and Henry B. Zapata

In fall of 2013, seventeen year-old Jasper is the newest hire at an obscure, disorganized LGBT community center. When assigned to the library, he unwittingly becomes the one living soul aware of the building's peculiar secret.

Jeff the Jester by Maeve Kelley Baker, Directed by Sophie Ferrin

Jeff is an unofficial Jester (and the official photographer) at the Medieval Times. But his loyalties are tested when he falls head over heels for the actor who plays the princess.

Less by Chelyn Cousar

After a night of partying and drug experimentation, two friends find a strange occurrence the next morning when one of them has a work assignment to finish, switching back to a professional mode as best as possible.

Till Next Time by Benedetta Spinetti, Directed by Madeline Barr

Till Next Time is the story of Pat and B, two women, apparently strangers, who are sitting in a waiting room of a doctor's office. This is a story about illness and when that illness takes away your identity.

STAGED READINGS in The Pete Theatre

Monday, August 4 at 8pm

Ordinary Girls by Elin Hampton, Directed by Gabriel Barre

In 1939, as World War II raged, sisters Freddie (14) and Truus Oversteegen (16) are recruited by the Dutch Resistance. A true story of these three 'ordinary girls' as they experience a brutal and altogether eccentric coming-of-age.

Tuesday, August 5 at 8pm

House by Madi Fabber, Directed by Em Hausmann

Four theater kids-three queer and one questioning-put their political leanings aside to vie for the biggest roles of the season: spots in their church's annual Hell House.

Wednesday, August 6 at 11am

Clean Slate by Rachel Leighson, Directed by Courtney Seyl

Two years after a world-wide nuclear war, four souls collide on the road to recovery.

Wednesday, August 6 at 8pm

Our Mother, Thou Aren't in Heaven by Caitland Winsett, Directed by Graydon Gund

Quinn and Aurora have not seen each other since Quinn ran away from home at 18. Now, years later, the girls are reunited at their mother's funeral.

Thursday, August 7 at 8pm

Red River Falls by Steven Haworth, Directed by Jamie Richards

In Edina, Minnesota, in 1973, Charles is 16 and terrifying his deeply religious parents. A dark comedy about time, regret, love, ideological tragedy, and redeeming a life not yet lived.

Friday, August 8 at 8pm

Spelling Club by Danielle Breitstein, Directed by Avery L. Ingvarson

Being out as a witch in Redacted, Texas isn't safe, so teen witches Sully, Laz and Rowena hide their identities in school. The only place they can be themselves is Ms. Sophie's Classroom.

Saturday, August 9 at 1pm

Flowers for Men by Christian Mendonca

A social worker with funding for a pilot program brings together a group of men in a community garden to unpack their understandings of masculinity.

Saturday, August 9 at 8pm

A Sign You Were Alive by Rebecca Kane, Directed by Emily Jeppesen

James is a single father desperately trying to protect his teenage daughter Chelsea after a mysterious pandemic turns her into a vampire.

Sunday, August 10 at 1pm

Flow by Jordan Jaffe

Flow is a two-hander that follows the unlikely friendship between Charlie, a Texas oilman turned diplomat, and Marwan, an Arab royal minister, as they navigate their business relationship and political ambitions-shaped by culture and the pursuit of power, against the volatile Middle East of 1960's and 1970's.

Sunday, August 10 at 8pm

Chapter Meeting by Taylor Gonzalez

An all-night Democratic Socialists of America chapter meeting in Brooklyn devolves into chaos and violence when one member reveals the unthinkable: he got a job.

DIGITAL STREAMING

Digital streaming shows will be available on demand from August 4th-10th. Productions will be streamed via the CUR8 platform.

#grief_and_other-things by Jacob Musgrove

#grief_and-other-things follows Anna, whose brother Ethan died by suicide. After Anna defies a school ban on public mourning by erecting a poster of Ethan, she, her Best Friend Izzy, and Ethan's Best Friend Harrison are forced into school-mandated group therapy.

A New Guest by Julia Genoveva

Luis and Valentina are getting ready to go have dinner with their mother. But before they make the trip, Valentina has something important to tell him.

A Weekend Getaway by Sean O'Leary, Directed by Anthony Misiano

Four old friends seek to escape the pressures of everyday life and have a little fun by renting a haunted house in Staten Island.

Bzzz by Cyndi Feinman

The unpredictable twists and turns in Bzzz with these dynamic characters will have everyone laughing while imparting the vital message about bees' essential role in our ecosystem.

Follower by Katheryn McGaffigan, Directed by Maria Luisa Gambale

A gripping exploration of the methodical mind of a female stalker.

For Reasons Not Entirely Romantic by Bill Lynch

Alexa, a real estate agent in New York City, has lived alone for too long since her divorce. Same goes for her cash-strapped writer friend, Maurice. Things get more than a little messy.

Fragrant Vengeance by Abhisek Bhattacharya

A grieving mother invents a camera that can capture smell. She exacts revenge on her son's all-powerful murderer by exploiting his peanut allergy, but the price might be too great.

Liana by Maksim Tsvetovat, Directed by Yenny Sanchez

Liana, a young, rebellious Latina growing up in modern-day Queens, New York, discovers her artistic voice and cultural heritage through the memories of her great-grandmother Pilar, a fiery flamenco dancer and revolutionary from 1930s Spain.

Mazzolatura {FTP} by Andrew Riddles

In 2025, in an unnamed, Central European country, two secret police agents interrogate a 22-year-old woman - only to discover she is none other than Pope John Paul II.

Post Grad Life by Joelle Joyner-Wong

Graduating from college is a huge but complex accomplishment. Especially when it's amid a pandemic.

Privates by Halley Platz, Directed by Saturday Lawson

It's Graduation 2014- back before Twitter was for activism- which also means the all-nighter party for the senior class of a Dallas private school full of confused Christian kids as they spiral through a night of love, angst, and release.

Richmond Underground by Rachel Rubin Ladutke

Set in 1864-65, RICHMOND UNDERGROUND tells the true tale of a ring of Unionist spies operating in the heart of the Confederacy.

Sea Glass by Cameron Forster

After learning the death of his grandfather, Jason retreats into his bedroom and into his mind. There, on a quiet beach pulled from memory and longing, he meets Andrew-the boy who will become his boyfriend.

Social Insecurity by Coni Koepfinger, Directed by Bryon C. Saunders and Jon Hayden

Social Insecurity explores the power of art to heal by holding a mirror up to the ills of society that cause us daily anxiety.

The Many Gay Adventures of Nicholas Laurenstein by William Meurer, Directed by Alexandra Munroe

Dr. Nicholas A. Laurenstein is an adventurer in every sense of the word. The Many Gay Adventures of Nicholas Laurenstien is a comedy that bursts the closet door wide open.

Three Short Plays by Larry Rinkel, Directed by Steve Shoup and Art Bernal

No Person Except - Gustavo, a Venezuelan-born and naturalized American citizen - is convinced that if read correctly, the US Constitution makes him eligible to serve as President of the United States.

Old Cookbooks - Helping her friend Maxine to move, Samantha sorts through a pile of old cookbooks and discovers a recipe slip written by Patrick, one of Maxine's college boyfriends.

Peas in the Fried Rice - Three co-workers are out for Chinese lunch, always the same place, the same day, the same time, the same food - except that one wants to try something new.

Untitled Monologues by Francesca Bolam, Directed by Chloe Champken

Untitled Monologues unveils the unseen baggage we all carry. Over one subway ride, five women-strangers in passing-confess the regrets they bury, the longings they hide, the defeats they dare not name.

Way to Go! by Logan Foster

"Way To Go" is an out of the box new modern musical examining love, death, God, and the things that bind us together on earth and beyond.

About Rogue Theatre Festival

Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage. www.roguetheaterfestival.com.