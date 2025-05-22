The 29th Street Playwright Collective New Works Series Presents COYOTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 29th Street Playwright Collective will continue its NEW WORK SERIES 2025 with a staged reading of COYOTE, by Maxine Kern on Monday, June 2, at 7pm at the Attic Studio at The Tank.

In COYOTE, a transforming Spring Thaw reveals a hidden, haunted world to Gert and Sam, a couple in their 80's, in a magical, mysterious way.

Directed by Dennis Elkins, the 4 hander features Christina Britton* (Rose Marie: Light Opera of Manhattan), Chuck Willey* (Charles Bukowski's SOUTH OF NO NORTH) as Gert and Sam; with Jacob Harran* (KING OF THE JEWS, CROSSING DELANCEY), Lucy McMichael* (MARCH MADNESS) and Jane Ives* (GONE BEFORE YOUR EYES).

Playwright Maxine Kern's plays include, “Emily's Will” & “Totems” based on the life of Canadian artist Emily Carr; workshopped by The Tempest Ladies/ Wild Banchees, “Dostoyevsky”, a play about two sisters facing the magical unknown on a starry night, presented by Cosmic Orchid @ The Theater for the New City, and “Red Emma” based on the life of social activist Emma Goldman, presented by Parity Productions. Red Emma received an Award for “Outstanding Playwriting” in the Global Connections Festivity. GLOBAL EXCURSIONS was performed at Bernie Wohl Theatre as part of 29PWC New Works Series in 2022.

Director Dennis Elkins has been focused on academic theatre in the US Southeast and Rocky Mountain areas for 25 years until 2017. He currently resides in New York or on the road. Directing credits include Merry Wives of Windsor and Comedy of Errors for the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival, The Pirates of Penzance, Spring Awakening, Love's Labour's Lost, The Learned Ladies and Little Women. Elkins is a certified Associate Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework. Recently, Elkins has been creating three original solo shows celebrating the escapades of Mr. Dennis in the N TRILOGY: BOX, BAG and BLOOD.

Next in the 29PWC New Works Series is IOWA CAUCUS by Catherine Rogers, directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan, on Monday June 16, at 7pm at the Attic Studio at The Tank.

Now in its 9th season, the 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations. Our goal is to foster new work for the stage while supporting the needs of the playwright, committing to gender parity (serving 50% women), and providing opportunities for the public to attend workshop performances and provide feedback through the NEW WORKS SERIES.

Equity approved showcase.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

COYOTE

by Maxine Kern

DATE: Monday, June 2, at 7pm

LOCATION: The Attic at the Tank 312 W38th Street, 6th Floor, NYC

Tickets at TICKETLEAP

Or RSVP at 29thstplaywrightscollective@gmail.com

Comments

