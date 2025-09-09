 tracker
The 14th Annual Players Theatre BOO Short Play Festival Announced

Be Bold! Productions will present fifteen original spooky shorts October 2–19 in the West Village.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
The 14th Annual Players Theatre BOO Short Play Festival Announced Image
Be Bold! Productions will celebrate the Halloween season with the 14th Annual BOO Short Play and Music Festival at The Players Theatre in the West Village. Running October 2–19, 2025, the festival will showcase fifteen original short plays chosen from playwright submissions.

Each week, five new works will take the stage, with audiences voting for a Best of the Week production. “We can't think of a better way to usher in fall than with this great group of spooky and spoofy plays,” said Artistic Director Brenda Bell. “We can't wait for audiences to see what's in store for them this year!”

Performances run Thursdays–Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm in the Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box Theatre (115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor). Tickets are $30, available at ShortPlayNYC.com or at The Players Theatre box office.

Festival Lineup

Week 1 (Oct 2–5, 2025)

  • Wee Annie's Hold by David Adam Gill

  • Curiosities by Dakota Silvey

  • Weird Smile by Dave Doster

  • Gutted by Riley Fee

  • In the Blink of an Eye by Joni Fritz

Week 2 (Oct 9–12, 2025)

  • Matters of the Flesh by Saturday Lawson

  • The Escape Artist by Maisa Chiang

  • GOING to the CHAPEL by Susan Horowitz

  • Dylan's Meeting by Hunter Corbett

  • Woo Woo by Charles Rix

Week 3 (Oct 16–19, 2025)

  • Secondhand Souls by Angela Harrer (book) & Nomi Abadi (music & lyrics)

  • Skeptic Gets Ghosted by Michelle Giusto

  • Til Death by Ben Dworkin

  • Evenings by Kathryn Loggins

  • Welcome to Our Exorcism by Matthew Moore

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times each year, with upcoming themed editions inviting submissions from artists nationwide. The next festival, LUV, will take place in February 2026, with submissions opening in October.




