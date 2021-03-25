Target Margin Theater Presents MAGIC IN PLAIN SIGHT

Following a return to in-person events in October 2020, Target Margin Theater has announced a new edition of Magic in Plain Sight that will take place from May 8-June 19. Magic in Plain Sight is comprised of Now Go and Act Accordingly, a new work created under the direction of David Herskovits, and a series of one-week artist residencies with showings at their conclusion. The public events will take place at Target Margin Theater's storefront theater and are designed for a limited, socially-distanced audience of twelve who safely watch from the sidewalk. Magic in Plain Sight celebrates the joy of gathering in the present moment as we prepare for the future.

Now Go and Act Accordingly is a reflection on our moment; a celebration of the possibilities ahead of us, that is also open to the complicated emotions that surround us. Featuring movement, music, and language, Now Go and Act Accordingly looks at the world with new eyes. It celebrates togetherness, not relief, and acknowledges the simple act of listening can be the most generous act of love we can offer. Not a play, or a conventional production, this 30-minute performance event invites small groups to gather and share a distinctly Target Margin Theater artistic experience. Now Go and Act Accordingly is created and performed by Ali Andre Ali, Leonie Bell, Caitlin Nasema Cassidy, Megan Lang, Anthony Vaughn Merchant, Grace Orr, and Stephanie Weeks.

As part of Magic in Plain Sight, Target Margin Theater is pleased to announce that artists Leonie Bell / Local Grandma, Kaaron Briscoe, and LubDub Theatre Co will each be in residency for one-week at The Doxsee in June following performances of Now Go and Act Accordingly. All three artists will be provided a stipend and will present a showing of what they've been working at the conclusion of their residency. The final residency ends on June 19.

Target Margin Theater will also be designating select performances of Now Go and Act Accordingly to its partner community organizations in Sunset Park. To deepen the engagement, Target Margin will conduct a workshop discussions for the community organization in advance of these performances.



"Magic in plain sight is one of the ways we at Target Margin Theater often talk about how a theatrical event should feel," says Herskovits. "As we all crave for ways to connect and safely gather, we wanted to create public events that celebrate the beauty that's right in front of us as we look towards the possibilities of what lies ahead. This is the magic in plain sight for all of us to experience."

Eight performances of Now Go and Act Accordingly will run from May 7-29 on Saturday at 7pm and 8:30pm at Target Margin Theater's The Doxsee, located at 232 52nd Street in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. Now Go and Act Accordingly follows strict social distancing and safety guidelines. Masks are required of all attendees who will view the storefront performance from the sidewalk. Tickets are very limited and will go on sale on April 15. Please visit www.targetmargin.org for more information.