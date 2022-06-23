TWO THOUSAND MILES: A NEW MUSICAL Makes Its New York City Return At Open Jar Studios

Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical is making its New York City return with an industry reading on August 19th at Open Jar Studios.

Two Thousand Miles features a book by Alyssa Marie Williams, music & lyrics by Hans Zanger, additional material to book by Morgan Bartholick, and additional material to book & lyrics by Jaclyn Nash. The reading will be produced by Limitless Theater Company.

Split between California and New York City, Two Thousand Miles tells the story of illness, strength, and life-altering experiences through events that reunite a group of friends. Davis, a business student turned playwright dealing with Lupus, and his boyfriend Nate, an established composer learning how to take care of a loved one living with a chronic illness, are working towards the premiere of their new musical. Ava fights to share her reality of living with Arthritis and being a working actor, while Jessica struggles to reignite her passion after losing the job of her dreams. Julian and Christina are unexpectedly pregnant to his mother's disapproval; how will this affect their future and their relationship? Through their collective journeys, the friends show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife through acceptance and the bonds of friendship.

Two Thousand Miles premiered at the Hudson Guild Theatre in October of 2018 as a part of NY Summerfest through the New York Theatre Festival. Most recently, the show has had a developmental production at the BACCA Arts Center on Long Island and made its Central Florida debut. Two Thousand Miles has also performed various concert readings at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42 that featured Broadway members of On Your Feet!, In The Heights, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the lead roles.

Cast & production team to be announced at a later date. More information at 2kmmusical.com