TRIPLICITY and More Set for Talking Band 2025-2026 Season

Talking Band has revealed details for its two-play 2025-2026 Season. Opening the season is Triplicity, a story of three ordinary New Yorkers whose lives overlap and intertwine in unexpected ways. They are haunted by the music of Calliope, a street singer who sings addictive melodies with cryptic lyrics at all hours of the day and night in an alcove at the Path station on Christopher Street.

Written and composed by Ellen Maddow and directed by Paul Zimet, this music-theater work features performances by El Beh, Amara Granderson, Lizzie Olesker, and Steven Rattazzi. The creative team includes Sean Donovan and Brandon Washington (choreography), Anna Kiraly (sets and projections), Mary Ellen Stebbins (lights), and Olivera Gajic (costumes).

Sixteen performances of Triplicity will take place October 10–26, 2025, at Mabou Mines at 122CC, located at 150 First Avenue in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Sunday, October 12 for an opening on Wednesday, October 15. The performance schedule is Mondays and Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7pm as well as Sundays at 2pm with an additional 2pm performance on Saturday, October 25. The anticipated running time is 75 minutes with no intermission. General admission tickets are $40 ($30 students, seniors) and can be purchased at www.talkingband.org/triplicity/.

“Ellen Maddow and Paul Zimet have the pedigree of downtown theater royalty, but they’d probably prefer to be court jesters,” declared Sara Holdren in Vulture. Their curiosity and zest for life continues with the premiere of The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles, which will run April 24 – May 10, 2026 at La MaMa.

A country retreat. Family and friends. Time elongates, compresses, becomes disjointed until an accidental death wrenches everyone into the present. Taking inspiration from Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain, The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles combines richly textured music-theater with striking visual imagery, so that the audience can share the characters’ experience of time’s disorienting malleability.

Casting and creative team details for The Door Slams, A Glass Trembles will be announced at a later date.

Since its founding in 1974 by Paul Zimet, Ellen Maddow, and Tina Shepard—all former members of Joseph Chaikin’s iconic Open Theater—Talking Band has remained a cornerstone of New York City’s avant-garde theater community. Over the past 50 years, Talking Band has created over 50 new works illuminating the extraordinary dimensions of ordinary life, each marked by a commitment to radical collaboration and a fusion of diverse theatrical styles and perspectives. Combining richly textured music-theater with striking visual imagery, Talking Band’s elegant, eloquent, profound performance work is infused with creative generosity that makes each show an experience that is as emotionally moving as it is aesthetically rich.