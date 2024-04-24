TOMORROW WE LOVE Will Play The Chain Theatre This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Proud Image Theatre Company has announced the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th Street, 4th Floor) presentation of a new Off-Broadway bound comedy, TOMORROW WE LOVE, which will play twelve performances between June 13th and June 23rd. Full casting to be announced soon. Tickets are now on sale and available HERE.

TOMORROW WE LOVE stars and is co-written by Jeffrey Vause (ALOHA OY!) and Steve Hauck (THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL), who also directs. Andrew Winans (DO RE MI!) will choreograph. A previous version of the play had a brief but acclaimed run in 2020 at Theater for the New City.

It's 1960 in the wealthy enclave of Noble Bay, California, where Elaine ‘Lainie' Fairbanks (played by Vause) is the toast of the town. She has it all - money, status and an intimate relationship with the Pacific Ocean. Suddenly Lainie must contend with her husband's betrayal, her daughter's rebellion, her best friend's treachery and the wrath of a small town engulfed in scandal. Can she turn tragedy into triumph? Will she crumble or will she soar? TOMORROW WE LOVE is her story - and ours!

Executive produced by Proud Image Theatre Company and general managed by Bennett Theatricals (MADDIE), both companies highlight and showcase works from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression.