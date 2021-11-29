TOGETHER-ALONE Re Opens At The American Theater Of Actors

Written and Directed by The American Theater of Actors' founder James Jennings; the production stars Thomas Crouch, Emery Lawrence and Danika St. Denis in the title roles.

Together-Alone takes place in a NY nursing home and explores a splintered father-son relationship and the impact of COVID.

The play takes place in the first half of 2020 and specifically revolves around the key date of March 13, 2020.

Tickets are $20 and can be bought online or with cash at the door.

(Following Broadway rules on COVID: ALL audiences must be masked and show proof of VACCINATION. See more here: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/)

(There are 3 steps at the building entrance. If a ramp is required please call 24 hours ahead at 212-581-3044.)