TIRED OLD QUEEN AT THE MOVIES Comes to Guild Hall of The Episcopal Actors' Guild

For EAG's Movie Night, Steve Hayes: Tired Old Queen at the Movies will present the zany comedy; Adam's Rib (1949), directed by Oscar-winner George Cukor, featuring an Oscar nominated script by Ruth Gordonand Garson Kanin and starring multiple Oscar winners Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Judy Holliday.

The plot revolves around a married couple, both lawyers, who find themselves at odds fighting the same case of a woman, Holliday, accused of attempting to shoot her husband. The battle of the sexes is played to hilarious results with both actors at the top of their game and newcomer Holliday stealing every scene she's in. It's also blessed with a supporting cast of such brilliant comedic actors including Tom Ewell, David Wayne, Jean Hagan and Hope Emerson. Introduced and with a wine & cheese talk back afterwards by award winning comedian and movie buff, Steve Hayes, it'll be an evening if hilarity you won't want to miss! All proceeds benefit The Episcopal Actors' Guild.

Steve Hayes is an actor/comedian and host of the hit YouTube show: Steve Hayes: Tired Old Queen at the Movies. He was a guest host on Turner Classic Movies to celebrate their twentieth Reunion, introducing the sci-fi classic; Them! with Robert Osborne. He starred in Fine Line Feature's TRICK, The Big Gay Musical and is featured in the upcoming film Hooked written & directed by Max Emerson. He has performed his two one-person shows; TOQ LIVE! and Steve Hayes: Hollywood Reunion throughout the country. He appeared at Conn. Rep. Thtr. Nutmeg Series playing Horton in Suessical: The Musical, Pseudolis in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way To The Forum, Mayor Shinn in The Music Man, The Barber in Man Of La Mancha starring Terance Mann, Calliope in Xanadu & Twimble/Womper in How To Succeed… directed by Vincent J. Cardinal. He was also the Modern Major General in The Pirates Of Penzance directed by Terrance Mann. He played Edna in Hairspray, Polonius in Hamlet, Wendall in The Penguin Tango, Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, Larkin in Six Degrees Of Separation, Albin/Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles and most recently directed John Cariani's Almost, Maine at The Red House Arts Center, Syracuse for which he won a SALT Award as Best Director.

The Episcopal Actors' Guild was established in 1923 and is a charitable organization offering emergency assistance and career support to professional performers “of all faiths, and none.” We also host a full calendar of events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops. Learn more at www.actorsguild.org.

EAG's Covid Safety Rules: Masks are strongly recommended but no longer required in Guild Hall. Please stay home if you are sick or if you have tested positive for covid. For more details, please visit www.actorsguild.org/covid-safety-protocols.

Directions: The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG)/Guild Hall is located at 1 EAST 29th STREET, NYC 10016 (midblock between Madison and Fifth, between #3 and #9 East 29th Street) on the second floor of the Church of the Transfiguration (aka the Little Church Around the Corner). We are NOT the big church on the corner of Fifth Avenue; that's Marble Collegiate. When you arrive at the Little Church, enter through the main gate and go through the garden to the door marked Guild Hall (between the main doors into the church and the door to the parish office).

Getting Here: The closest subways are the R/W or 6 at 28th Street or the B/D/F/M or N/Q/R/W at 34th Street/Herald Square. If you are arriving by bus, take the M1, M2, M3, M5, M6, or M7.

Lobby: Guild Hall does NOT have a lobby or waiting area. You are welcome to enjoy the Little Church's garden (weather permitting) if you arrive before the house opens.

Accessibility: Guild Hall is not a fully ADA-compliant venue. However, we do our best to accommodate all patrons. Guild Hall is located up one flight of stairs (20 steps). There is no elevator; however, a stair chair is available for those who need assistance making it up to or down from Guild Hall. EAG's staff will be happy to assist you upon request.

