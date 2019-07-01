THEN SHE FELL Celebrates 4000th Performance on July 5
Third Rail Projects' award-winning THEN SHE FELL, currently in its seventh year, will celebrate its 4,000th performance on July 5, 2019. This immersive theater event is inspired by the life and writings of Lewis Carroll (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland). THEN SHE FELL takes place at The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns, a century-old institutional building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn where the action plays out on 3 floors. Tickets are currently on sale through September 29, 2019.
THEN SHE FELL is a fully immersive, multi-sensory experience in which only 15 audience members at a time explore a dreamlike world where every alcove, corner, and corridor has been transformed into lushly designed performance space. Inspired by the life and writings of Lewis Carroll, it offers an 'Alice-like' experience for audience members as they explore the rooms, often by themselves, in order to discover hidden scenes; encounter performers one-on-one; unearth clues that illuminate a shrouded history; use skeleton keys to gain access to guarded secrets; and imbibe custom-designed elixirs.
Written, directed, designed and choreographed by Zach Morris, Tom Pearson and Jennine Willett in collaboration with The Company, THEN SHE FELL evokes the inner, psychological landscapes of Lewis Carroll, Alice Liddell, and iconic characters from Carroll's texts. Every aspect of each audience member's experience has been meticulously designed, from lush environments to the smells, tastes, and objects, that they discover as they explore and unravel a narrative that balances dream, reality, fact, and fiction.
This genre-defining production of THEN SHE FELL is directed, designed, written and choreographed by Zach Morris, Tom Pearson, and Jennine Willett in collaboration with original cast members: Elizabeth Carena, Alberto Denis, Stacie C. Tobar, Rebekah Morin, Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, Tara O'Con, and Zoë Schieber. It is currently performed by the company: Erika Boudreau-Barbee, Quinten Burley, Cameron Michael Burns, Kristen Carcone, Kyle Castillo, Serena Chang, Andrew Chapman, Ross Daniel, Elisa Davis, Alberto Denis, Caitlin Dutton-Reaver, Justin Faircloth, Lindsey Ferguson, Julia Galanski, Gierre J. Godley, Jamie Graham, Carolyn Hall, Joseph Harris, Cody Hayman, Shiloh Hodges, Julia Kelly, Madison Krekel, Justin Lynch, Rebekah Morin, Lauren Muraski, Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, Tara O'Con, Jenna Purcell, Edward Rice, Julie Seal, Taylor Semin, Mackenzie Sherburne, Jessy Smith, and Charly Wenzel. Supported by Andrew Broaddus, Larry Daniels, Julia Jurgilewicz, Mary Madsen, Justin Mock, Taylor Myers, Kim Savarino, Alex M. Schell, Bre Short, Madeline Wilcox, and Ryan Wuesterwald. The production features production design by Zach Morris, Tom Pearson, and Jennine Willett, original music & sound design by Sean Hagerty, costumes by Karen Young, lighting design by Kryssy Wright, production management by Brittany Crowell, assistant direction by Marissa Nielsen-Pincus, rehearsal direction by Julia Kelly and Mary Madsen, original technical direction by Carlton C. Ward, and wardrobe by Mary Rubi.
Third Rail Projects has been hailed as one of the foremost companies creating site-specific, immersive, and experiential performance. The company is led by Artistic Directors Zach Morris, Tom Pearson, and Jennine Willett, and is dedicated to re-envisioning ways in which audiences engage with contemporary performance. The company's currently running, award-winning immersive hit THEN SHE FELL was named as one of the "Top Ten Shows of 2012" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times and acclaimed as one of the best theater experiences of 2013 by Vogue. They have made work in New York and nationally since 2000 with projects including Ghost Light at Lincoln Center Theater, the immersive theater hit The Grand Paradise in Brooklyn, Sweet & Lucky with Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and Learning Curve in Chicago with Albany Park Theater Project, as well as internationally through the Global Performance Studio (GPS), which combines the company's creative and educational offerings through a program of cultural listening and exchange. Third Rail Projects has been the recipient of several prestigious awards, including: two New York Dance and Performance (Bessie) Awards; a Chita Rivera Award for Choreography; several fellowship awards including two CEC Artslink Back Apartment Residencies (Russia); a Theater Fellowship from the Bogliaco Foundation (Italy); an IllumiNation Award from the Ford Foundation and National Museum of the American Indian; and more. Third Rail Projects' artistic directors were recently named among the 100 most influential people in Brooklynculture by Brooklyn Magazine. Visit thirdrailprojects.com to learn more.
THEN SHE FELL runs Tuesday - Sunday at 7:30pm & 10:30pm, with matinees on select Saturdays at 2pm. Tickets are $95 - $200, available at www.thenshefell.com. Private events and buyouts are also available; visit the website for more information. The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns is located 195 Maujer Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (just 2 blocks off of the L train at Grand Street). Performances begin promptly and there is absolutely no late admittance and no refunds. Admittance is strictly limited to audience members 21 years of age and over; all audience members must bring valid government-issued photo IDs. The performance lasts roughly 2 hours without intermission. Because of the immersive nature of this piece, audiences may be standing for significant periods of time over the course of the performance. Audiences are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. This performance is not recommended for audience members who are not comfortable standing, walking, climbing stairs or being alone. For more information call (347) 687-0203.