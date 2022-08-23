Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SOPRANOS and THE WANDERER Stars Lead New Play Reading at Sheen Center

Actors from film, stage and tv join the cast of the new comedy It Fell Off A Truck.

Aug. 23, 2022  

On September 14th (at 7pm) at the Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street) there will be a reading of "It Fell Off a Truck", a full-length comedy by veteran PR man Jules Feiler, loosely based on the life of his own father. The piece centers on the relationship between the "tough guy" father (David Proval) his son, (Johnny Tammaro) and the daughter-in-law (Joli Tribuzio). It's a father and son reunion that after 20 years no one would mistake for a happy one.

The reading, directed by playwright Charles Messina ("A Room of my Own", Broadway-bound, "The Wanderer") has a cast that includes: David Proval ("Mean Streets," "The Sopranos") Johnny Tammaro ("The Wanderer"), Joli Tribuzio ("The Wanderer"), Michael Cullen ("Bug"), Michael Townsend Wright ("The Honeyzoomers"), and Brian Rush ("The Dicks").

"I've known Jules a long time; he represents me and my plays. He's a dedicated and very professional press agent." Said director and playwright, Charles Messina. "I saw a reading of his one-acts and they were funny," Messina continues, "But when he started writing about his father, it was more than just good dialogue, it was heartfelt, still funny but honest and real. I agreed to direct the reading".

For almost 30 years, as a press agent, while representing films, authors, celebrities, athletes and others , Jules Feiler was alsowriting one-act plays that were being produced, published, and even made into a short film, starring Burt Young ("Rocky")

Admission is free but seating is limited.

RSVP in advance to- itfelloffatrucknyc@gmail.com.




