THE ROSE ROOM Moves to Midtown Manhattan Nightclub

THE ROSE ROOM, the acclaimed, queer circus and nightlife experience returns to a brand-new Manhattan nightclub after a sold out 7 week run at Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill.

"After the year we've had, we look forward to welcoming our community back to a world of queer and diverse nightlife," said Mister Dusty Rose, the show's host. "This is the place to reconnect with your friends, have your first date with that online crush, or have that excuse to dress up and go out with your partner. Dinner, drinks, and a fun sexy night."

ABOUT THE ROSE ROOM:

The Rose Room is the secret place where the queers and bohemians gather for nights of mystery and wonder. Circus, cabaret, magic, and more are blended into this immersive nightlife experience.

The Rose Room is a unique immersive nightlife experience blending an old-world supper club with New York's underground queer circus scene. At their new Midtown club, in the heart of the Theatre District, The Rose Room welcomes some of New York's most sought-after nightclub acts from America's Got Talent, Broadway, Cirque du Soleil, The Box, House of Yes, Company XIV and more. Welcome to an ever-changing evening of magic, mystery, and mayhem!

Full dinner service and sip a cocktail at a private table in our distanced, welcoming, and safe space for all. The Rose Room is located at 707 Eighth Ave at the intersection of Eighth Ave and 45th street and will be open on Thursday nights at 8:30pm with additional evenings being added throughout the summer and fall.

Table reservations are available at: www.theroseroomnyc.com.

Starring resident performers Amy Jo Jackson (Cabaret Star), Sam Urdang (Company XIV), Jack Blackmon (Sleep No More), Melissa Anderson (Company XIV) with weekly appearances by the best in circus, magic, and nightlife.