THE RETREATING WORLD Comes to NYC Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deliverance Theatrical Collective will present an adaptation of Naomi Wallace’s The Retreating World, directed by Jacob Sen. The production is part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre. Performances are on Saturday, April 5 at 10:20 p.m.; Monday, April 7 at 9:20 p.m.; Monday, April 14 at 9:20 p.m.; and Friday, April 18 at 9:20 p.m.

Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase online. The performance will run approximately 25 minutes.

The Retreating World by Naomi Wallace is a poignant monologue reflecting on life before, during, and after the First Gulf War in Baghdad, Iraq. Through the voice of a former soldier named Ali, we witness the devastating impacts of war, and are challenged to truly see and acknowledge the pain of those around us, regardless of their beliefs. Wallace’s work brings injustices vividly into focus; the atrocities that often remain comfortably in the periphery of our political and social discourse are rarely given center stage. The question must be asked: what can we do? This piece both expressively and naturalistically grapples with trauma, memories, and the universal need for human connection.

All proceeds from this project will be used to support the Iraqi Children Foundation’s Hope Bus initiative and Fallujah medical clinics.

Comments