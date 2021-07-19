THE RACONTEURS: A STORY OF GEORGE BURNS AND GRACIE ALLEN Podcast Concludes on Gracie Allen's 126th Birthday

Highlights from Lauren Milberger's Eugene O'Neill Conference Semi-finalist play, The Raconteurs: A Story Of George Burns And Gracie Allen: The podcast will conclude its four-part episode, first season run. on Monday, July 26th, the 126th Anniversary of Gracie Allen's birthday.

They were vaudeville headliners, radio stars, and pioneers of the Golden Age of Television, but when the curtains were lowered, the microphones cut and the cameras stopped rolling, the romance of George Burns and Gracie Allen, one of America's most beloved comedy teams, was one of the great showbusiness love stories. Based on detailed research and rare thought-to-be-lost interviews with the elusive and private Gracie Allen herself, The Raconteurs is the first dramatization told from the point-of-view of Gracie Allen herself. After her passing in 1964, Gracie's story has mostly been told through the memories of her devoted husband and straight man George, who lived another 32 years.

Hosted by actor Stephen Tobolowosky (Groundhog Day; "One Day At A Time") and featuring Kevin Sebastian (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as George Burns and playwright Lauren Milberger as Gracie Allen.

The full two-act play itself is a play-with-in-a play where George Burns, in his traditional role as narrator, puts on the story of his life with his best friends Jack Benny, Mary Kelley, and his wife Gracie Allen. But as years pass and their lives become more complicated (infidelities, friends die, Gracie's heath & her need to retire from the act), George comes to the painful realization that life isn't always a "happy showbiz story." Feeling no longer in control of his life, George loses control of the play as narrator... and Gracie takes over.