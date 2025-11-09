 tracker
THE PEARL (MORVARID) to Run at HERE Arts Center December 3–7

Performances are from December 3 through 7.

By: Nov. 09, 2025
The Pearl (Morvarid), a contemporary Iranian stage adaptation of the classic work by acclaimed playwright Ghotbeddin Sadeghi, will premiere at HERE Arts Center in New York City from December 3 to 7, 2025. The production is directed by Soroush Taheri Aval and performed by Maneli Hosseinpour, Soroush Taheri Aval, and Yasha Khozoui.

Set against the backdrop of the Mongol invasion of Iran, The Pearl tells the story of women who rise in defiance of terror, brutality, and historical silence. The play bridges centuries — from ancient wars to modern struggles — presenting an unflinching reflection on female courage and resistance across time.

Performed in Persian with English surtitles, The Pearl merges historical narrative with poetic realism and minimalist staging. The production invites audiences to confront cycles of violence and resilience, echoing the timeless question of how humanity — and particularly women — endure when empires fall and rise again.

Performances are on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, December 3, 4, and 5 at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, December 6 at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 7 at 4 p.m.


