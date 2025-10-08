THE OGGS IN HOBOKEN Staged Reading Comes to TOSOS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City’s oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company TOSOS will present their first 2025 / 2026 Season Fundraiser with staged readings of The OGGs in Hoboken, a quirky, timely and fast-paced new comedy about life lived on and off the internet written by Barry Boehm. Two benefit performances will be staged at the cell, 338 West 23rd Street in NYC on Monday, November 10 and Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Mark Finley directs a cast of eight beloved veterans from past TOSOS productions, featuring Board members Chris Andersson, Chris Weikel, and Jamie Heinlein, alongside fellow TOSOS family talents Christopher Borg, Pissi Myles, Cat Gillespie, Nathan Nolen Edwards and Sean Patrick Mulroy.

Rob and Frank are a happily married couple in their sixties living in Hoboken. For the past year, the couple has been “entertaining” Dylan, a struggling writer in his twenties, who comes to their place every other Thursday. On a fateful Friday afternoon, Rob is shocked to discover that Dylan has created a popular podcast about their sexual adventures called WEDNESDAY’S BOY, and it has gone viral. When later that evening Rob learns that his husband is short-listed for an appointment to the Supreme Court of New Jersey, and Netflix is interested in WEDNESDAY’S BOY, mayhem ensues! What would you do if your sex life were about to become a Netflix miniseries?

“TOSOS remains committed to keeping the crucial stories and sensibilities of our community alive through open, honest exploration, especially as threats to civil rights and attempts to erase LGBTQIA+ culture persist,” states TOSOS Artistic Director Mark Finley. “Our reading series and mainstage productions resist invisibility and keep our heritage front and center. Supporting our theater through donations or volunteering helps strengthen these efforts for all. Join the resistance by contributing to the ongoing legacy and celebration of LGBTQIA+ theater in New York City.”

Tickets $75 in advance; $100 at the door. Tickets are $25 for the November 11 after-party with the cast, TOSOS Board members, and artistic family. After-Party tickets can be purchased as a combo ticket in advance or separately at the door.