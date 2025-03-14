THE LEG, A DEVISED DANCE THEATER PIECE to be Presented by NotAmuse Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



notAmuse Theater will present the World Premiere of The Leg, a devised dance theater piece conceived by Sophie Amieva & Katerina Marcelja (Medusa Volution; Dread Fools), at Mitu580, May 23-June 7.

Once upon a time there was a nurse, Nurse and rhymes; An angel, a devil and three sisters too. Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, knees and... Play is real, just believe! Pat-a-cake, gimme cake cake cake!

Welcome to the Asylum! Here the lines of morality blur and blend. Is anything impossible? Where is the boundary of the self? Will our subconscious lead us to the free and the fantastical? Is make-believe different from our beliefs? How do shame and fear strip away our sense of play? And if we can't escape, can we transform?

The Leg is an ensemble-based physical theatre performance that uses Butoh, Bouffon and Puppetry to explore the links between spirituality, pain, pleasure and politics. Drawing from the writings of Foucault and Preciado, this devised hybrid movement piece combines laughter and danger to explore the idea that we are all political fiction alive.

Un, deux, trois...the game is on... The Leg was devised and will be performed by the ensemble: Eleanore Pienta, Eilish Henderson, Mark Bankin, Nicolàs Noreña, Tallie Mendel, Rina Dutta and Zachary Desmond.

The creative team includes Choreography by Mark Bankin, Production Design by Katerina Marcelja, Lighting Design by Jacqueline Scaletta, Sound Design by Ryan Gamblin, and Costume & Set Design by Katerina Marcelja. The production Stage Manager is Julie Cai.

Comments