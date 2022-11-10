THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR I Returns to NY For Special Limited Engagement This December
Kenthedo Robinson's powerful drama about a group of unknown and unsung heroes of World War I.
The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story returns to New York for a special limited engagement. Kenthedo Robinson's powerful drama about a group of unknown and unsung heroes of World War I.
Special Engagement: December 7 - 18 (Wed - Sat. @ 8:00 p.m. and Sun @ 3:00 p.m.) Tickets $20 (Groups of 10 or more $15) EventBrite.com. The American Theatre of Actors is located at 314 West 54th St, NYC; Call for tickets: 212-581-3044 917-523-2823
Black Lives Mattered ... even in 1918. Acclaimed playwright, Kenthedo Robinson's retelling of the true story of three young men enlisted to fight for World Democracy during WWI returns to one of New York only remaining off-off Broadway movement venues (along with La Mama and theatre for the New City), the American Theatre of Actors for a limited run during the holiday season.
Wayman Miner (1894 - 1918) was an American soldier who fought in the Buffalo Soldier regiment during the First World War. He died in the hours between the signing of the Armistice and the symbolic 11 a.m. time it was set to go into effect, after volunteering for a mission to carry ammunition to a machine gun nest. This is his story and that of his fellow Buffalo Soldiers.
They battled many more enemies than many soldier of the time. Most battled the Ottoman Empire, but the Buffalo Soldiers discovered that racism and harassment proved to be their own personal enemy. Their most powerful weapon - the power of brotherly love and the glory of honor.
The cast includes Ms D, Alton Ray, Shani Tabia, Kassime Fofana, Mike Vails, Nicolas Dodge, and Myles Marable Special Effects by Nikoli Pierre; Sound Design by Mark Robinson; Lighting Design by Michael Banks; Production written & directed by Kenthedo Robinson.
More Hot Stories For You
November 10, 2022
Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers who will be appearing in its 2022 Musical Theater Lab Concert presentation: Caption This. Thirty actors from Broadway and beyond will bring their talents to the stage to celebrate the hot-off-the-presses new works generated in this year's lab process.
Pocket Universe Presents THE COUNCIL Starring Alyssa May Gold
November 10, 2022
Pocket Universe presents ‘THE COUNCIL’ starring Alyssa May Gold. The event runs November 29th - December 4th.
The Museum Of Jewish Heritage Presents WHEN ZAYDEH DANCED ON ELDRIDGE STREET
November 9, 2022
The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will host a series of concert readings of When Zaydeh Danced On Eldridge Street from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, 20, 2022.
La MaMa Presents A Planet Connections Production Of Erik Ehn's New Play THE WEAK AND THE STRONG
November 9, 2022
An aging rodeo rider and his family grapple with life and faith in Erik Ehn's new play The Weak and The Strong. Mixing dance, theatre, puppetry, and visual effects, The Weak and The Strong will have its World Premiere at the iconic La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village with opening night slated for December 8.
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Sequel MRS. LOMAN Continues Through November 20
November 9, 2022
More Loud presents the World Premiere of MRS. LOMAN, a play by Barbara Cassidy that imagines what Linda Loman from Death of a Salesman does after her husband commits suicide. Directed by Meghan Finn, this satirical critique of misogyny in Miller's world runs through November 20 at The Tank.