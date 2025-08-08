THE ANABAPTIST GAME Comes to the Tank This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the dead of night, Madge’s summer camp counselors chant “THE CATHOLICS ARE COMING!” and The Anabaptist Game begins. Fleeing make believe persecution, Madge hurdles through the Kansas Prairie bursting with questions on how to hold on tightly to two truths. Following the trail of memories from one safe house to the next, Madge convenes with their medieval ancestors about liberation. Fueled by song, dance, and whimsy, we wonder with Madge, what it means to forgive and if it could set us free? @AnabaptistPlay

The Anabaptist Game will take place August 25-31 at The Tank Theater, 312 W 36th St, NEW YORK, NY, 10018, at West 36th and 8th. Accessible by the A,C,E, LIRR, 1, 2, B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, and W trains. Tickets are $20.

In February 2023, the play had its first read through in a lower Manhattan apartment under the title “The Anabaptist Play”. That fall, the first act of the play was featured in The Maker’s Ensemble’s Intimate Artist Nights Series. The play debuted as a staged reading in October 2023 at the Kraine Theater. After two years of development, “The Anabaptist Game” returns reimagined and fully realized as a presented work at the Tank Theater this August.

Louisa Nickel (she/they) is a playwright and producer from rural Kansas. They strive to make theatre that offers tangible agency to both audience and performer. Playwright credits include, “A Collection of Small Things” (New York Theatre Festival), “The Anabaptist Play” (Frigid NYC), Falling Out (Theatre Write Now), and “MISTER MUGGS” (Road Theatre Company, Under Construction). Other credits include, Artistic Director of Amoeba Productions, Director of The Theatre Workshop Series at Fort Dix Refugee Center (Bond Street Theatre), Assistant Costume Design, “Into the Woods” (Epic Players), and Wardrobe Supervisor “The Office Parody Musical” (The Theatre Center).

Creative Team:

Playwright & Producer: Louisa Nickel (she/they)

Director: Steven San Luis (all pronouns)

Assistant Director & Dramaturg: Nell Quinn-Gibney (they/them)

Associate Producer & Dramaturg: Nina Slowinski (she/they)

Associate Producer: Amoeba Productions

Set Design: Morgan Haney (she/her)

Lighting Design: Mel Hardy (she/her)

Costume Design: Lalia ali-Daiz (she/her)

Composition & Sound Design: James Busam* (all pronouns)

Marketing Director: Isabella Gaya

Cast:

Madge: Jami Declerck (they/them)

Frank: James Busam* (he/him)

Margery: Emma Vance* (she/her)

Mom/Voda Jennifer Molson (she/her)

Dad/Mutta: Brody Rogers (he/him)

Hanabeth: Shilpa Raju (she/her)

Joe: Kamau Mosakhere (any pronouns)

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association