THE ACE OF SWORDS Comes to The New York Theater Festival

Performances run February 25-March 1.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
THE ACE OF SWORDS Comes to The New York Theater Festival Image
 The classic tale of King Arthur is turned on its head when the audience decides who plays which role. With a mixed-up cast, emphasis on improvisation, and an exciting romance, The Ace of Swords is the feel-good, laugh-out-loud 90-minute romp that we all need right now.

Set to take the stage as part of The New York Theater Festival at Hudson Guild Theatre on February 25, 26, and March 1st, this original play is the latest collaboration from Miami-born playwrights Javi Mederos and Oscar Berlanga. The duo has made a name for themselves with their classical adaptations infused with a comedic twist, beginning with The Danish Prince, a radio play-within-a-play. Dedicated to crafting feel-good, energetic comedies, Mederos recently moved to NYC to take on the next phase of his career: off-off-Broadway.

Whether you're a die-hard theatre fan or just looking for a night of unpredictable fun, The Ace of Swords promises an unforgettable experience where anything can happen-and probably will!





