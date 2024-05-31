TADA! Youth Theater is Now Streaming COMMON GROUND Online

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TADA! Youth Theater is presenting a virtual event to watch its most recent production via online streaming. TADA!'s first two act musical and world premiere of Common Ground is available now through June 30, 2024.



This 90 minute musical, performed by a diverse cast of talented young actors, ages 11-18, is recommended for ages 11 and up. This production contains mature language and flashing lights.

For more information and to purchase tickets: https://tadayouththeater.anywhereseat.com/channel.php

Tickets cost $10 for two views.

Synopsis: America is a story that we keep telling. Until it comes true. It’s 2018. Immigration crackdowns. Family separation. Life is scary for immigrants in the U.S. But 15-year-old Ysabella Martinez hits town with stars in her eyes, ready to conquer New York and win fame and fortune as an influencer. She joins an after school program for fellow immigrants from all over the world, finds a prickly new best friend in NYC-born Emma, and begins to build her new life. But when ICE detains her and her family, she and her new friends discover that America is nothing like they thought it was.

Performances took place at TADA! Theater from April 20th through May 11th and were presented by talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET). The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City. They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Photo Credit: Ceanna Bryant

