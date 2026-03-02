YES, VIRGINIA To Receive Private Reading At The Rat NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

YES, VIRGINIA, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Colby Thompson, will be presented in a private reading on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. at The Rat NYC. The presentation is produced by Showpeople Theatre Collective as part of its New Works Reading Series.

The musical depicts a fictionalized series of events leading up to the publication of The Sun’s 1897 “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” editorial. The story follows Francis Pharcellus Church, a cynical journalist who believes he has finally found a cause worth fighting for when he meets Amelia O’Connor, an Irish immigrant woman facing an illegal eviction.

The reading will feature JamesCache as Francis and Georgia VanRy as Amelia. The cast also includes Anat Baird, Benjamin Giordano, Abigail Graham, Jade Hebling, Amia Korman, Miles Messier, Josh Orsi, and Gabe Woodward.

The production features music direction by Emily Goggin Murphy, associate direction by Julia Grullon, and creative assistance by Brighton Valor Horan, and is directed by Thompson.

The Showpeople Theatre Collective is led by Shannon Bailey, Brighton Valor Horan, Travis Lavigne, Miles Messier, Alex Mika, Amanda Lee Morrill, Connor Picard, Colby Thompson, and Chloȅ Wendler.

The March 28 reading is private. Producers and industry professionals interested in attending may contact showpeopletheatrecollective@gmail.com for additional information.