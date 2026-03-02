La MaMa and Krymov Lab NYC to Present UNCLE VANYA in April 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present Krymov Lab NYC's production of Uncle Vanya, scenes from country life from March 28-April 12, 2026 at The Ellen Stewart Theatre, 66 E. 4th Street, New York, NY, 10003.

Krymov has never staged Uncle Vanya. But now, as the world burns with despair, longing, and betrayal, it is time for the Lab to take up Chekhov's masterpiece, transforming it into a grotesque elegy, a wasteland vaudeville. An international collective of actors, designers, musicians, puppeteers, and producers, Krymov Lab NYC is a new American company led by Dmitry Krymov and a Resident Company of La MaMa ETC, dedicated to creating dynamic, heartfelt, visually stunning theater that breaks traditional theatrical boundaries with every surprising turn.

"In a world poised on the brink of collapse, people stand powerless - unable to act, unable to choose - left only with the fragile right to laugh and weep at the absurdity of their own helplessness," said Dmitry Krymov.

The cast includes Amen Igbinosun, MaryKate Glenn, Anya Zicer, Colin Buckingham, Jackson Scott, Javier Molina, Natalie Battistone, Shelby Flannery, Tim Eliot, Zach Fike Hodges

Known for his innovative, design-centric style, sometimes called "theatre of the artist," theatre director, scenographer, and visual artist Dmitry Krymov (Writer and Director) is one of the most original directorial voices of his generation. He is internationally beloved for his visually stunning, richly layered reinventions of classics, where he and his company combine fine art, prose, poetry, music, and popular culture in a mercurial tapestry of original, inventive, and surprising moments. In his productions, the design goes on a journey alongside the characters; often, the actors transform their environment, using props and scenery to construct new worlds right before the audience's eyes. He has been hailed as "one of the world's finest theatermakers" (New York Times), and has won many awards for his work, including five Golden Mask awards (Russian National Theater Award), four Crystal Turandot awards (first post-Soviet Theater Award), and a Herald Angel Award (Edinburgh International Festival).

About Krymov Lab NYC

An international collective of actors, designers, musicians, puppeteers, and producers, Krymov Lab NYC is a new American company led by Dmitry Krymov. They create dynamic, heartfelt, visually stunning theater that breaks traditional theatrical boundaries with every surprising turn. They are proud to be a Resident Company of the legendary La MaMa ETC and are thrilled to share their inimitable style with NYC audiences.

About La MaMa

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 64th Season, LA MAMA NOW, focuses on creating solidarity and building community, exploring ways to build connections for cross-sector coalition and invite artists, activists, organizers and community members into the creative process.